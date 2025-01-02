Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.60 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55.40 ($0.69). 35,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 320,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.90 ($0.67).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.34.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

