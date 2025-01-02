Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Drops By 10.8%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of CVV traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,377. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVD Equipment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

