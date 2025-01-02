Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Drops By 7.2%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,360,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 12,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,994,000 after buying an additional 658,215 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5,735.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 438,794 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 431,274 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 6,599,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. Endeavour Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

