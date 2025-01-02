Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Drops By 7.0%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
View Our Latest Report on FULC
Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of FULC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.14. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fulcrum Therapeutics
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.