Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rises By 8.7%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $339.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.77%.
Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Read More
