Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rises By 8.7%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $339.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.77%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

About Johnson Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 35.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 59,016 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 71.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

