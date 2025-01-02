Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 8.9% – What’s Next?

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 416,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 976,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,092,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,265 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 1,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,134,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,248,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 16.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 18.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 174,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

