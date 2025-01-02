Somnio Financial Group LLC Has $33.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Somnio Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.7% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVV traded down $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $585.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,264,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $468.65 and a 12-month high of $612.09. The company has a market cap of $504.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.