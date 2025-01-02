Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.4 %

About Sotherly Hotels

SOHO stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

