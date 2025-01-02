SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

SOUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 156,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $3,157,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,021,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,837,653.20. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $5,903,526.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares in the company, valued at $31,308,092.50. This trade represents a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock worth $45,391,343. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 205,985 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

