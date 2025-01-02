Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STGW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 25.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stagwell by 59.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 370.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.