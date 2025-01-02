StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

About BIOLASE

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $400,884.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

