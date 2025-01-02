StockNews.com Upgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

