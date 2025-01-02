The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Cacti Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,013 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 8.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $106,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,991,772,000 after purchasing an additional 161,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after purchasing an additional 521,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $579.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.07 and a 12 month high of $612.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $575.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

