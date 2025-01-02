The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $315,698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,272 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,537. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average is $116.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

