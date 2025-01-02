Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $1,404,419.80 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.53.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

