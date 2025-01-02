Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 9,211 Shares

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $391,099.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,901 shares in the company, valued at $45,300,616.46. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,667 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $235,803.87.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

