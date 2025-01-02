Trust Co of the South Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trust Co of the South lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,043. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $293.79 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

