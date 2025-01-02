Trust Co of the South Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co of the South reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. HSBC cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.37.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $504.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,280. The company has a market cap of $463.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

