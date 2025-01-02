Trust Co of the South Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFSV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 522,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,806. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

