Trust Co of the South Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,586,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.