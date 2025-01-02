Trust Co of the South Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,614,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,838,362. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

