Trust Co of the South Trims Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Trust Co of the South decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 15.2% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $74,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.81. 279,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

