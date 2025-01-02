U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $93,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,115,000 after buying an additional 819,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,616,000 after acquiring an additional 599,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.98.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.57. 1,402,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

