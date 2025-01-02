Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 617 ($7.72) and last traded at GBX 617 ($7.72), with a volume of 59453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612 ($7.66).

Vietnam Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a current ratio of 500.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -670.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 580.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 581.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vietnam Enterprise

In other news, insider Sarah Arkle purchased 10,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £59,248 ($74,134.13). 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vietnam Enterprise

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.

