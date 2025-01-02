Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Insider Eyal C. Attar Sells 10,334 Shares

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) insider Eyal C. Attar sold 10,334 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $12,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,798.75. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.37. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vor Biopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 177.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.