Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

NYSE TWLO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.25. 429,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,245. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $116.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,990. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,447,000 after buying an additional 77,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after buying an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Twilio by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

