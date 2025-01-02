WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 91,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 25,435 shares.The stock last traded at $75.81 and had previously closed at $75.86.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

