XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.98. XCHG shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 83,197 shares changing hands.

XCHG Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28.

Get XCHG alerts:

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

XCHG Company Profile

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.