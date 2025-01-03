22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

22nd Century Group Stock Up 5.5 %

XXII opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $581.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($72.90) EPS for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 144.09% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

About 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.77% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.