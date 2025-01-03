abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 2,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

abrdn Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

