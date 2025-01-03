Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $75.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $40.77 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.