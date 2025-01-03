Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$2,005,962.24 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$2,005,962.24.

Ammar Al-Joundi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Ammar Al-Joundi sold 19,900 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.25, for a total transaction of C$2,174,075.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$117.14. 636,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$60.17 and a one year high of C$123.86. The stock has a market cap of C$58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 135.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.