Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.65 and traded as low as $54.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 154,484 shares traded.

ANCTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

