AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Trading Down 12% – What’s Next?

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.87. 41,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 35,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

AmpliTech Group Stock Down 21.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

