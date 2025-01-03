Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) PT at $5.72

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

DH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $475.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

In other news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,001. The trade was a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 759.9% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 41.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

