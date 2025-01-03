Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.83. 55,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Anglo Pacific Group Trading Up 4.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
