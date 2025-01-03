ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $77.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,617,769.72. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,540. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,286. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 565,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after buying an additional 340,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,670,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

