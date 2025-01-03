Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II Sells 3,594 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,070. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 385,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 81,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 59,536 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,025,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 610,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,286,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

