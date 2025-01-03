Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,662,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 582,821 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% during the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,337,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,680 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 305.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 861,541 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,629,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $13,438,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.