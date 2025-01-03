Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.77. Aware has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aware by 28.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

