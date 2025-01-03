Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) was up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 356,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
