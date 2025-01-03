Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.03 ($4.62) and traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.51). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 369 ($4.57), with a volume of 133,168 shares.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 372.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 370.08. The company has a market capitalization of £55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

