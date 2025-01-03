Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and traded as high as $20.52. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 42,664 shares changing hands.
Barings Corporate Investors Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.
Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Corporate Investors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.