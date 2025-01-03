Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and traded as high as $20.52. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 42,664 shares changing hands.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 40.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 161,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 170,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.