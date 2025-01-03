Beacon Wealthcare LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,036 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,414,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,162. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

