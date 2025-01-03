Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on the stock.
Elementis Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ELM stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,300. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 116.71 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.80 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.82. The company has a market cap of £834.19 million, a PE ratio of -3,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02.
About Elementis
