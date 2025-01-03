Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on the stock.

Elementis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELM stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,300. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 116.71 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.80 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.82. The company has a market cap of £834.19 million, a PE ratio of -3,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

