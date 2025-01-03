BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,082,118.55 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 279,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $2,082,118.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,047,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,356,311.15. This represents a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $533,350.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 355,173 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,795,211.51.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $1,498,728.12.

On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $757,493.52.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,123,186.72.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

