BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,082,118.55 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 279,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $2,082,118.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,047,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,356,311.15. This represents a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $533,350.35.
- On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 355,173 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,795,211.51.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $1,498,728.12.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $757,493.52.
- On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,123,186.72.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $537,796.92.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92.
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
