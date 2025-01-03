Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$99.63 and traded as low as C$96.50. Bombardier shares last traded at C$97.23, with a volume of 7,724 shares trading hands.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$99.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.41.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.