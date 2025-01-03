Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$99.63 and traded as low as C$96.50. Bombardier shares last traded at C$97.23, with a volume of 7,724 shares trading hands.
Bombardier Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$99.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.41.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
