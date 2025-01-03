Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 450.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,945.96.

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $18.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,906.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,339. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,018.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,311.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.