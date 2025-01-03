Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.69.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Report on Boston Properties
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $73.70 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.