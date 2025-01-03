Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $73.70 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

