Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $229.00 and last traded at $231.43. Approximately 7,841,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 19,227,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,408 shares of company stock worth $33,412,228. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,017,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 35,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

